Florida Georgia Line treated their fans to some goodies over the weekend. In case you missed it, the duo released a stripped down versions of their latest single, “Talk You Out Of It,” as well as their mega hit “Cruise.”

The release comes as the duo is wowing crowds on the road during their “Can’t Say It Ain’t Country” tour. The trek is on a little break, but will resume July 11th in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Video of Florida Georgia Line - Talk You Out Of It (Acoustic Remix / Audio)