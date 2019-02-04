Florida Georgia Line Drop “Women,” Featuring Jason DeRulo

Florida Georgia Line just gave fans another taste of their upcoming album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country,” which drops February 15th. The duo shared the new track, “Women,” featuring Jason DeRulo.

FGL and Jason also dropped the video for the track, which features behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the song, where they talk about the women in their lives who inspired the song.

According to Tyler Hubbard, the trio set out to create “something soulful, something that’s real,” while Brian Kelleyadds that the song makes him think about his mother, his wife and his grandmother, noting it encompasses the “beauty of their spirit,” and Durulo notes that the tune is an “all-encompassing celebration” of females.