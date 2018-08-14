Florida Georgia Line & Jason Aldean Talk Upcoming Collaboration

Florida Georgia Line enlisted Jason Aldean for a song on their upcoming album, which Brian Kelly believes will be a “a big ol' smash."

“We had a really good time in the studio," he shares. "That was one of a few collaborations we've done where we were in the studio together -- you know, all there. There was definitely magic in the room."

And it sounds like both FGL and Jason are anxious to perform the song together. "I always love those songs," Jason says, "because not only is it great for a live show, but if we get the chance to do something like an awards show,” or, as Tyler Hubbard adds, “a big tour.”

"Anything like that, where [I] have the chance to come out during one of their shows ... and do a collaboration thing that [the fans] aren't expecting -- it just to me seems a lot more fun," Jason shares. "They make me excited about the possibilities, as far as how we could get together at some point and perform these live."

So far there’s no word on when the song, or FGL’s album, is expected.