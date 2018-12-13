Florida Georgia Line & Maren Morris Added To “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris are the latest artists added to “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019. Both acts will perform from New Orleans, as part of Allstate Fan Fest, which takes place before the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl.

They join previously announced performers Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini with The Chainsmokers, as well as Camila Cabello, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Bazzi and Weezer, and more.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air December 31stat 8 pm on ABC.