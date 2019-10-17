Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Producing Country Musical

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is one of the producers of a new juke box musical, “May We All,” which will be filed with hits from some of today’s biggest country stars. The musical is expected to be developed at Memphis’ Playhouse on the Square next fall, with a Nashville premiere planned for 2021.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this musical feature the songs of so many of my buddies and artists who’ve inspired me,” Brian shares. “ Can’t wait to bring this project to the stage and beyond.”

The musical is expected to feature hit songs from at least 26 artists, including FGL, of course, as well as Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, Little Big Town, Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw and more.

“May We All” is said to be about “disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth,” and follows a “fledgling country singer” who “reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.”