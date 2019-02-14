Florida Georgia Line Throws Massive Cross-Country Party Ahead Of Album Release

February 14, 2019
Florida Georgia Line performs during the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium.

Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida Georgia Line is celebrating Friday's  anticipated release of Can't Say I Ain't Country with coast to coast parties.  The festivities kicked off on February 13th by hosting Nashville Lifestyles' 15th Annucal Music in the City Event.  The sold-out affair featured  acoustic performances from a hand-picked lineup: Hardy, Raelynn, Canaan Smith and Morgan Wallen, on the duo’s “Cruise Rooftop” of their four-story house in Nashville.

Tonight, (February 14th) FGL will perform "Talk You Out Of It" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.  They will follow up that performance by attending the iHeartCountry Album Release Party  on Feburary 15th and Spotify's Hot Country Live presents Florida Georgia Line Concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on February 19th. 

They will cap off their Can't Say I Ain't Country celebration on The Ellen Degeneres Show on February 21st.

 

