“Forbes” Reveals The Highest Paid Country Acts Of The Year
In case you missed it, “Forbes” has just come out with their annual list of the Highest Paid Country Acts of 2019, with Luke Bryan topping the list, with $42.5 million in earnings.
Coming in at number two this year is Zac Brown Band, with $38.5 million in earnings, followed by Keith Urban with $35 million and Blake Shelton with $32 million.
As for the highest charting female artist, Shania Twain ranks at seven with $29 million, followed by Dolly Parton at 15 with $17 million and Carrie Underwood at 16 with $16 million.
New to the Top 20 this year is Lil Nas X, who, thanks to his hit “Old Town Road,” brought in $14 million this year.
Top Ten Highest Paid Country Acts of 2019
1. Luke Bryan,$42.5 million
2. Zac Brown Band,$38.5 million
3. Keith Urban, $35 million
4. Blake Shelton,$32 million
5. Kenny Chesney, $31 million
6. Eric Church,$30 million
7. Shania Twain, $29 million
8. Florida Georgia Line,$26 million
9. Garth Brooks, $24 million
10. Jason Aldean,$23.5 million