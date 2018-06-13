Free Taco Bell For Everyone Thanks To Warriors NBA Win

Thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a game, steal a taco” promo, everyone in the country can score a free Doritos Locos Taco today, June 13th from 2 to 6 p.m. The deal was if a road team won a game of the NBA finals, everyone would win a free taco. So thanks to the Golden State Warriors win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s on.

Not a fan of basketball? Who cares? We’re talking about a free taco, people. It’s only one per person, while supplies last, but it’s still free Taco Bell and that doesn’t happen everyday.