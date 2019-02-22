Friday Is National Margarita Day! Here’s Where You Can Score A Cheap One

The margarita is one of the most popular drinks in the U.S., so it’s no surprise there’s a whole day dedicated to celebrating the sweet and sour cocktail. February 22nd is National Margarita Day and here are some of the places you can snag a special deal on this delicious libation.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant - Pick from the chain selection of hand-crafted margs for $6.95 all day this Friday, February 22nd.

Bahama Breeze - They’re celebrating for two days here! Today and tomorrow, you can sip on a Classic Margarita for only $2.22.

Chili's - The Tex-Mex chain will be serving three unique margaritas for just $5 each on Friday: a Tropical Sunrise Margarita with melon schnapps and pineapple juice, a Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita with Jose Cuervo Especial, and the Cuervo Blue Margarita with Jose Cuervo tequila and blue curaçao liqueur.

Chuy's - Celebrate National Margarita Day all day Friday with $1 Floaters and $1 off Top-Shelf Skinny Ritas.

Margaritaville - They’ll be honoring the special day of their namesake with margaritas for $3.99 all day long at the chain and LandShark Bar and Grill.

Max & Erma's - Customers at any of their 51 locations can enjoy $2 Max’s Margaritas and $1 chips and salsa all day this Friday.

On The Border - Get the 1800 Gran ‘Rita for just $5 on Friday and if you want to kick it up, you can add a “meltdown” shot for just 99 cents more.

Tony Roma's - Enjoy a $4 Classic Romarita or take $2 off any of their premium Romaritas on National Margarita Day.