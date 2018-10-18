Garth Brooks Announces 2019 “Stadium Tour”

Garth Brooks is headed back out on tour. The singer just announced that he’ll be hitting the road on “The Stadium Tour,” with the first two cities being St. Louis and Glendale, Arizona, although so far dates haven’t been revealed, but Garth said it will start up in the Spring.

Unlike previous tours, where Garth would announce one city at a time, he shared that he plans to announce several dates at one time, with the first five cities going on sale before Christmas.

Garth added that his plan is to play 10 to 12 stadiums a year for about three years, with many, but not all of them being college stadiums. “And remember, this is all about Game day,” Garth says. “Every show is going to be Game Day or Garth Day, however you want to look at it. Come dressed in your full colors. Support your team. Go have some fun.”

Garth also says the plan is to make each show unique, noting, “I'm going to challenge one person on this planet to come to all 30 shows." Check out the announcement to the right.

ONE MORE THING! Garth is set to play Notre Dame Saturday and fans who can't make it to the show will still get to see it. Garth just announced that CBS will air a special based off the sold-out show, "Garth: Live From Notre Dame!," on December 2nd at 8 pm. Garth noted that becuase CBS will be broadcasting the Notre Dame show they plan to go back to the drawing board afterwards so fans at the "Stadium" shows won't be seeing the same concert they saw on TV.