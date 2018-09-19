Garth Brooks Comes Through for America's Got Talent Finalist

A few weeks back on America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell challenged Garth Brooks to write a song for contestant Michael Ketterer.

Not only did Garth write a song, he gave Michael the opportunity of a lifetime. Michael's going to sing the song during Garth's show at Notre Dame Stadium on October 20th.

"We’re going to suit you up with a band, and we’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before. And they’re gonna be pullin’ for you, Hoss, like no other. This is going to be good.”