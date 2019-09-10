Garth Brooks Gives Speak Peek At New “Dive Bar” Video
Garth Brooks was back with another edition of his Facebook Live series “Inside Studio G,” where he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the video for his Blake Shelton collaboration “Dive Bar.”
Apparently the video emphasizes both the “dive” and “bar,” with the BTS footage showing Garth’s band performing in a pool, underwater (with scuba gear), as well as clips from folks hanging out at a dive bar, and it’s pretty apparent that Garth had a blast because he couldn’t stop laughing.
As for when the video will be out, Garth only noted, “as soon as they can put it together.”
Just wrapped our #DiveBar music video with @blakeshelton ... and I want YOU to be the first to see it!!! Dive in the pool with us and come behind-the-scenes!!! love, g— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 9, 2019
Watch #StudioG here: https://t.co/r48e7ab9eX pic.twitter.com/LJ5pO2nmIk