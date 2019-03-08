Garth Brooks Sets Vinyl Sales Records

Garth Brooks held a special pre-sale for his new vinyl “Legacy Collection” and it certainly was a hit. According to TopShopLive, which handled the limited-edition pre-sale, Garth moved 420,000 albums in just 18 hours, which is a record for vinyl sales.

Before this The Beatles held the record for vinyl sales, with 321,000 copies in 12 months. To be fair though, fans who bought Garth’s vinyl in the pre-sale had to buy all three collections, with each edition featuring seven albums.

While a lot of fans bought the box sets they won’t be getting them right away though. It will take over eight months to manufacture the sets, especially since the first window of sales allowed fans to pick special numbers which will be etched onto their package.

This is a very big weekend for Garth fans. The singer is set to launch his “Stadium Tour” tomorrow in St. Louis, Missouri.