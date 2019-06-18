Garth Brooks Talks Blake Shelton Duet

June 18, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Garth Brooks performs at Notre Dame stadium for historic first-ever concert

© Marcus Snowden/For IndyStar

Garth Brooks recently announced he’s recorded a duet with Blake Shelton, and the song, “Dive Bar,” is set to hit country radio today. In an interview with “Billboard,” Garth shares that the idea to record with Blake came after he saw him perform his latest single “God’s Country” on the ACM Awards. 

“I thought, “I’m feeling something here that's drawing me right into this television,’” Garth explains. “So I just reached out for him. He was so sweet on the phone. The last thing I said was, 'Hey, man, I don't want to put you on the spot, but we got a song that might be a pretty cool duet.'”

Garth notes, “I want to go on record saying I did not think it would sound like this. I didn't know what I was expecting, but I’ve never heard him sing like that before. … We recorded together and it was fun to watch him.”

Garth says the song is expected to appear on his new album “Fun,” which so far doesn’t have a release date. “I imagine we’ll be done by the end of July,” Garth says of the album. “We'll see when it comes out.”

 

Tags: 
Garth Brooks
Blake Shelton
Dive Bar
World Premiere

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes