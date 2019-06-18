Garth Brooks Talks Blake Shelton Duet

Garth Brooks recently announced he’s recorded a duet with Blake Shelton, and the song, “Dive Bar,” is set to hit country radio today. In an interview with “Billboard,” Garth shares that the idea to record with Blake came after he saw him perform his latest single “God’s Country” on the ACM Awards.

“I thought, “I’m feeling something here that's drawing me right into this television,’” Garth explains. “So I just reached out for him. He was so sweet on the phone. The last thing I said was, 'Hey, man, I don't want to put you on the spot, but we got a song that might be a pretty cool duet.'”

Garth notes, “I want to go on record saying I did not think it would sound like this. I didn't know what I was expecting, but I’ve never heard him sing like that before. … We recorded together and it was fun to watch him.”

Garth says the song is expected to appear on his new album “Fun,” which so far doesn’t have a release date. “I imagine we’ll be done by the end of July,” Garth says of the album. “We'll see when it comes out.”