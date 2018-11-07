Garth To Debut New Song For His Wife At CMAs

Garth Brooks is planning something very special for his wife Trisha Yearwood at next weeks CMA Awards. He's apparently going to debut a new single, live during the show and will be dedicating it to her.

Garth revealed the news during his weekly "Inside Studio G" Facebook Live on Monday night calling the new song, "the most beautiful thing I've ever heard for a female, or for someone that you love." Garth hasn't revealed the name of the tune yet but teased fans with the initials STN. He personally refers to it as "Trisha's Song," and he says even she will be hearing it for the first time when he performs it at the CMAs.

The new single will arrive the day after the CMA Awards, next Thursday, and then roll out via Amazon shortly thereafter.

