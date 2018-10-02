Gary LeVox Says Shay Mooney Tries To Sound Like Him

Rascal Flatts' brand new single, "Back To Life," was a winner with the trio almost instantly due in large part to his melody. Lead singer Gary LeVox tells us: “When we first heard ‘Back to Life,’ we loved the melody so much, the melody was so different. And we’ve had great success with waltzes in the past, too, but this song, the melody was so great. Shay Mooney’s one of the writers on it who did the demo. And somebody that tries to sound just like you really helps when you’ve got a demo . . . no, I’m just kidding. But the lyric was great and the melody was incredible, and you know, it was just one of those things that after listening and after we cut it, it just even got more life to it, and we just thought it’d be a great, great single for this time of the year.”

“Back to Life” is available now wherever digital music is sold.

The song is the debut release from Rascal Flatts' upcoming studio album.