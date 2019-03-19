George Strait Breaks Own Attendance Record At Houston Rodeo

George Strait's 30th performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, March 17th night set a new record for a concert event at NRG Stadium with 80,108 fans in attendance. That bests his previous attendance record set in 2013 with 80,020. George is also only one of five entertainers to have performed in front of more than one million RodeoHouston fans.

One of the show's highlights was when "King George" was joined by his six-year-old grandson, Harvey, for a special performance of "God and Country Music." George also performed his current single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” from his upcoming studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, due out on March 29th.

He will perform a limited number of concerts this year, including at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 30th; Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on June 8th; four additional engagements of “Strait to Vegas” at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 23rd and 24th and December 6th and 7th; and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on November 22nd and 23rd.