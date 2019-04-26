George Strait Getting Into The Tequila Business

George Strait is an investor in the company producing Código 1530 tequila and he says he was inspired to get involved after getting a taste of it while playing golf in Mexico with friends. George said he first tasted it about ten years ago, when it didn’t have a name, and he and his friends thought it was so good they started bringing it home with them.

“We were going, ‘How are we gonna get this into the States?’,” George shares. “‘Cause I would get some of my friends to try it, and they loved it and we just thought it would be a great thing to have it in the States.”

It took awhile but George and his friends were finally able to bring it to the U.S. He notes, “we just decided we wanted to do it, and here we are two-and-a-half years into the deal and we’re in all 50 states. So, I think that’s pretty good. It’s doing really well.”