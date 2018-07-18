Girl Scouts Add 30 New Badges

The Girls Scouts are doing what they can to help broaden the interests of young girls. The organization just introduced 30 new badges girls ages five to 18 can now earn, with many of them strong in STEM and associated with key issues of our time. New badge additions address areas like cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science and even space exploration.

"Across the country, people are having powerful conversations about the increasingly strong voice of young people who want to change the world and the lack of women in leadership positions in the United States—two topics Girl Scouts is uniquely positioned to address," GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo says. "Whether they are fighting cybercrime, exploring how engineers solve problems, or advocating for issues affecting their community, Girl Scouts are learning how to proactively address some of the foremost challenges of today while also building skills that will set them up for a lifetime of leadership.”

There’s no doubt teaching young girls about these areas is vital to their future careers and life success. In fact, a recent study shows that such early exposure to leadership impacts how a woman feels about her ability to lead. What’s more, 76% of women say they wish they had learned more about leadership growing up.