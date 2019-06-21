Granger Smith Opens Up About Last Moments With His Son
Granger Smith’s three-year-old son River sadly died in a tragic drowning accident at the family’s home earlier this month, and now Granger and his wife Amber are opening up a little about what happened. The pair shared a video in which they thanked fans for all their support, and Granger also opened up about what happened moments before his son’s accident.
“I was outside playing with London. We were doing gymnastics in the yard and the boys were doing a water gun fight," he said. "I remember thinking … 'Soak up this moment because it’s not going to last forever.' Somewhere between 30 seconds and 3 minutes, we don’t know, Amber and I are inside our pool gate doing CPR on our son."
Granger also noted that he believes River lived the amount of time God had planned for him. "I don’t believe God takes anyone too soon,” he says. “I’m not going to play around my mind this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college … because I believe he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time…just over 1,000 (days)."
Finally Granger shares, “Don’t feel sorry for us, because we feel very blessed," adding, "We had an incredible little boy for three years. We feel really good about that. We feel really good about our other kids and their state of mind right now. We are going to live our best life."
We’ve been on quite the journey these past few weeks. I’ve been dark on social media, but I still have a full understanding of the responsibility placed upon me as a public figure. I can choose to snuff that influence, or instead use my platform (in relevancy big or small) towards what I believe is right. I believe I’m obligated on certain levels to include you guys in my current journey, as I’ve been involved either personally or musically in yours. - The finality and mortality brought on by death makes life feel fragile. It can weaken, terrify and separate those close to it. But it can also awaken us. It can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted. - In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we’ve ever been. We’ve cried. We’ve smiled. I’ve held my family tight. I’ve found strength from God and used that in the face of adversity so that my wife and children can rely on me. I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many. I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning. I will focus and then cultivate the light from a dark place, the good from the bad, God’s will from my own plans. I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love. We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv. - Amber and I want you to hear it from us and not just read it, so we made this little video for you to watch. (Link in bio)Thank you for all the love, prayers and support. We feel it!