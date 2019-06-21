Granger Smith Opens Up About Last Moments With His Son

Granger Smith’s three-year-old son River sadly died in a tragic drowning accident at the family’s home earlier this month, and now Granger and his wife Amber are opening up a little about what happened. The pair shared a video in which they thanked fans for all their support, and Granger also opened up about what happened moments before his son’s accident.

“I was outside playing with London. We were doing gymnastics in the yard and the boys were doing a water gun fight," he said. "I remember thinking … 'Soak up this moment because it’s not going to last forever.' Somewhere between 30 seconds and 3 minutes, we don’t know, Amber and I are inside our pool gate doing CPR on our son."

Granger also noted that he believes River lived the amount of time God had planned for him. "I don’t believe God takes anyone too soon,” he says. “I’m not going to play around my mind this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college … because I believe he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time…just over 1,000 (days)."

Finally Granger shares, “Don’t feel sorry for us, because we feel very blessed," adding, "We had an incredible little boy for three years. We feel really good about that. We feel really good about our other kids and their state of mind right now. We are going to live our best life."