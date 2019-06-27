Granger Smith & Wife Give Donation To Hospital That Treated River

Granger Smith and his wife Amber are showing their appreciation for the hospital that treated their three-year-old son River following the tragic drowning accident that ultimately took his life.

The couple was on hand earlier this week to present Dell Children’s Medical Center, a pediatric trauma center in Central Texas, with a check for $218,791, money raised through the sale of River tribute T-shirts,which sold out online.

“This is just the beginning,” Granger said to the hospital. “Let this be a small token of the gratitude that we’ve got for you guys.”