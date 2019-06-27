Granger Smith & Wife Give Donation To Hospital That Treated River

June 27, 2019
Granger Smith performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 7, 2018 in Nashville

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Granger Smith and his wife Amber are showing their appreciation for the hospital that treated their three-year-old son River following the tragic drowning accident that ultimately took his life.

The couple was on hand earlier this week to present Dell Children’s Medical Center, a pediatric trauma center in Central Texas, with a check for $218,791, money raised through the sale of River tribute T-shirts,which sold out online.

“This is just the beginning,” Granger said to the hospital. “Let this be a small token of the gratitude that we’ve got for you guys.”

