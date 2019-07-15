Granger Smith's Son Saved The Lives Of Two Adults

The silver lining in the tragic loss of Granger Smith's three-year-old son, River, is that the little boy was able to save the lives of two adults when Granger and his wife, Amber, made the decision to donate his organs. On Saturday (July 13th), Amber wrote on Instagram, “We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults. A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love . . . I pray these two recipients live healthy, joy filled, full throttle lives just like Riv. It was one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions we’ve ever made.”