Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Birthday Wish For Beau Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton celebrated his 43rd birthday this week and his love Gwen Stefani gave him a very special shout out on social media.

After posting a series of throwback photos, she shared, “Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your [sic> mine,” adding, “#soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini #greatestguyiknow.”

Gwen also gave fans a peek into how they spent their day using her Instagram story, which included several videos of them kissing, and a picture of a balloon that read, “I Love You Blakey, Love Gwen.”