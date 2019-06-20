Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Birthday Wish For Beau Blake Shelton

June 20, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Shelton celebrated his 43rd birthday this week and his love Gwen Stefani gave him a very special shout out on social media.

After posting a series of throwback photos, she shared, “Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your [sic> mine,” adding, “#soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini #greatestguyiknow.”

Gwen also gave fans a peek into how they spent their day using her Instagram story, which included several videos of them kissing, and a picture of a balloon that read, “I Love You Blakey, Love Gwen.”

Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your mine ❤️--‍♀️ #soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini ------ #greatestguyiknow thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Tags: 
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
Birthday
Instagram

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes