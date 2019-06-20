Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Birthday Wish For Beau Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton celebrated his 43rd birthday this week and his love Gwen Stefani gave him a very special shout out on social media.
After posting a series of throwback photos, she shared, “Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your [sic> mine,” adding, “#soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini #greatestguyiknow.”
Gwen also gave fans a peek into how they spent their day using her Instagram story, which included several videos of them kissing, and a picture of a balloon that read, “I Love You Blakey, Love Gwen.”
Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your mine ❤️--♀️ #soooooolucky!!!! Gx #2019 #gemini ------ #greatestguyiknow thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!