Gwen Stefani On Whether She'll Marry Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani stopped by "The Ellen Show" to talk about her newly-announced Las Vegas residency when the subject of her relationship with Blake Shelton came up. Ellen asked Gwen how life with “People’s” sexiest man alive was going, to which she responded, "Gosh that was quick. I was wondering how long it was gonna take."

Ellen then pushed Gwen on whether the pair had any plans to wed, and not surprising, she danced around the subject. "I love weddings. The kids love him," she said of her beau. "We love him. Everybody loves him. He's lovable."

When Ellen suggested she think about marrying the singer, Gwen added, “I do. I think about it all the time." As for whether Blake thinks about it, a flustered Gwen replied, "I don't know."

Video of Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Marriage Rumors

Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show