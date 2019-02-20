Hail To The New King Of Country
February 20, 2019
Blake Shelton just received an Elvis Presley cape from the makers of the vodka he represents.
thank you, thank you very much. @smithworksvodka
A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on
