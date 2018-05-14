Happy 33rd Birthday To Dustin Lynch

Today (Monday) is Dustin Lynch's 33rd birthday, but he doesn't plan to do anything too crazy. Last night, he hung out with his parents, also celebrating Mother's Day with his mama.

So what about today? Dustin says, "Maybe we’ll go fishing or something like that. I’m really just going to lay low and recharge, I’ve got the whole week off [and then] a crazy travel schedule after that."

There's no doubt he'll give fans a peek at his day in one of his videos on social media.