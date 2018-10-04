Happy National Taco Day!!

October 4th is National Taco Day! A taco is a traditional Mexican dish made with chicken, beef, vegetables, or seafood. The filling is folded inside a soft or hard tortilla and garnished with toppings such as cheese, salsa, or guacamole.

In 1520, the conquistador Hernando Cortez wrote to King Charles V of Spain to describe his experiences in the New World. In his letter, he mentioned a delicious meal the Aztec inhabitants prepared with “tlaxcalli” or “tortilla.” This is the first historical reference to tacos!

Considered the Mexican equivalent of the English word, ‘sandwich,’ this is the day to celebrate your “south of the border” cravings. So whether it’s crispy tripe tacos, soft shrimp tacos, Tacos dorados (fried tacos), flautas or taquitos, don’t rely on a chain like Taco Bell, surf the web for a simple recipe and get to eating! This special day even has a theme song, “It’s Raining Tacos!”

Video of "It's Raining Tacos" - 10H version By Parry Gripp and BooneBum

Taco Bell started as Bell’s Hamburgers and Hot Dogs in San Bernardino, CA back in 1948 by Glen W. Bell Jr. That’s right, Bell’s Hamburgers and Hot Dogs began as a selling fast foods such as burgers, hot dogs, fries, and shakes. Then, taking advantage that his stand was located in a Hispanic neighborhood, Bell started selling crispy-hard-shell tacos from a side window for 19-cents each.

Ensenada, Mexico is said to be the birthplace of the glorious fish taco (aka Baja Fish Tacos).

Taco Bell uses at least 600,000 cows’ worth of beef per year. According to Taco Bell’s own website, they serve an average of 295 million pounds of ground beef every year.

A “Taquería” is a Spanish word meaning taco shop. Originally, the term “taqueria” was used to refer to street vendors, although the term has come to be used more generally to refer to any sort of establishment which serves authentic Mexican food.

One of the first taco trucks is thought to have started in New York when in 1966 two New York housewives operated an early version of the taco truck. Although the truck did not have a full kitchen, it was available for catering.

