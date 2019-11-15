Here’s What You Didn’t See On The CMA Awards

The CMA Awards went down in Nashville earlier this week, and while it was certainly a great show, there was a lot going on in Bridgestone Arena that folks at home didn’t get to see.

For instance, “People” reports that when it comes to exes Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, it seems they’ve learned to at least co-exist at the same award show. Insiders say Blake and girlfriend Gwen Stefani were seen bobbing their heads during Miranda’s performance of “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” while Miranda and hubby Brendan McLoughlin did the same during Blake’s performance of “God’s Country.”

Of course it’s still not a love fest. While both couples did clap for each other, the didn’t exactly join the rest of the audience who gave each performance a standing ovation.

Other behind-the-scenes things you may have missed…

During a run backstage to change gowns, host Carrie Underwood tripped, although she quickly caught herself.

Thomas Rhett’s four-year-old daughter Willa Gray was in the audience for the entire three-hour show, and was very well behaved, even waving a cell-phone flashlight during her dad’s performance of “Remember You Young.” While two-year-old Ada James walked the red carpet, she didn’t stick around to watch the show.

Pink’s nearly three-year-old son Jameson wasn’t as well behaved, and didn’t last long sitting in the front row with mom and dad.

When Luke Combs won his award for Male Vocalist of the Year the audience was cheering “Luke,” not boo, as some watching on TV may have thought.

At the end of their “Rainbow Connection” performance, Kacey blew Willie Nelson a kiss, and once the cameras were off them Willie blew one back.