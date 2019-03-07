Hidden Valley Will Fill Any Container With Dressing For Ranch Dressing Day

National Ranch Day is this Sunday, March 10th and to Hidden Valley Ranch, the famous dressing folks, are planning something huge in honor of this special occasion. They’re holding an “All-Day National Ranch Day Celebration” outside the New York, New York Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip, complete with a “bring your own bottle” promo.

For one full hour, from 11am to noon PT, they promise, “If you can carry it, Hidden Valley Ranch will fill it.” You can bring a shot glass, a cooler, or even a kiddie pool, as long as you show up then and can carry it, they’ll fill it with ranch. Good luck dressing lovers.