How To Get A Lifetime Pasta Pass From Olive Garden

Olive Garden is bringing back its annual “Never Ending Pasta Pass”! This year there's a twist: the first 50 people to purchase the $100 Never Ending Pasta Pass and choose the Lifetime Pasta Pass can pay an additional $400 for a lifetime of unlimited pasta, soup, or salad and breadsticks!

This year, only 24,000 pasta passes will be available. Each pass costs $100 and will be available until November 24th.

The passes go on sale 2 p.m. Thursday, and they go fast, so get yours ASAP!