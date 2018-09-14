Hurricane Florence Has Arrived

For all the concern about how Florence would greet the Carolina coast, we’re getting an idea of why. While she arrived as a downgraded Category One storm, the expected storm surge has not disappointed – proving to be as bad as forecasters expected. And all bets are off for the next 72 hours as the stalled storm stops and drenches everyone she can.

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas, the Defense Department says it’s ready to help. During a Pentagon briefing, Assistant Defense Secretary Kenneth Rapuano [[rah-PWAN-oh>> said the military is poised to jump in and assist local, state and federal disaster relief efforts. That includes search-and-rescue operations.

Air Force General Terrence O'Shaughnessy cited close coordination between the Pentagon and FEMA. General O'Shaughnessy noted that about 7-thousand active duty and National Guard personnel are ready for hurricane duty. He said the number may grow, if necessary.

Hurricane #Florence is producing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions over portions of eastern North Carolina. The threat of freshwater flooding will increase and spread inland over the next several days. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/3OokbkFeb7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence @ midnight 9.13.18

Pungo River is raging across Belhaven, NC

Stay safe y’all! pic.twitter.com/zYbKCKBLnY — Michelle -- (@chromatichues) September 14, 2018

Beer brewing company MillerCoors is doing its part to help out those affected by Hurricane Florence. They’re donating 200,000 cans of water that will be distributed to Red Cross and community shelters housing people during the storm, a company spokesperson said in a press release.

“We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” explains Karina Diehl, MillerCoors Senior Director for National Community Affairs. “It’s a MillerCoors priority to do our part in helping the communities where our consumers, employees and distributors call home.”

Lending a hand and some water isn’t anything new for the beer brewers. Last year MillerCoors donated 550,000 cans of drinking water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Winds from Hurricane Florence are pounding Radio Island, NCpic.twitter.com/6QljNQV3of — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2018