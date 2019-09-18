IHOP Has Addam’s Family-Themed Breakfast For Halloween

“The Addams Family” is back in an animated movie remake that hits theaters on October 11th, just in time for Halloween. And to go along with the spooky movie, IHOP is cooking up an Addams Family-inspired menu. From now through November 3rd, these are some of the fun foods they’ll be serving.

Gomez’s Green Chili Omelet - Dig into an omelet made with marinated pulled pork, jack and cheddar cheese, fire-roasted peppers and onions with green Chile verde sauce and sour cream on top.

Kooky Kids Combo - This one’s for the little guests and it comes with Wednesday’s Web-caked, one scrambled egg, one piece of bacon and a sausage link.

Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate - Sip on toasted marshmallow hot chocolate topped with vivid violet whipped topping and a drizzle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup.

Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Scream Shake - Made with Hershey’s chocolate ice cream and finished with a bright violet whipped topping.

Wednesday’s Web-Cakes - These are a “spectacularly spooky sight” and they’re made with buttermilk pancakes, cupcake icing, Hershey’s chocolate syrup that forms a spider web and they come with that supernatural-looking violet whipped topping.