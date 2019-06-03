IHOP Teases Another Name Change

Remember last summer when IHOP pulled that publicity stunt announcing they were going to become IHOb instead? Everyone was talking about what the “b” would stand for and it turns out, it was burgers. Well, they’re back at it with another name change, tweeting a short video of the “b” flipping back to a “p” and the message, “What could the P be? Find out June 3.”

So we’re all assuming that the “P” doesn’t stand for pancakes, but hey, we never thought they were actually going by IHOb for the last year either. We’ll have to wait to see what the “P” stands for, but Twitter was full of these not-so-serious guesses from followers:

International House of PIZZA

International House of Pasta

International House of Pretzels

P is for patience as we’re almost all out of it

Please not this again I can’t take it

It’s People!!

Photosynthesis

Pornography

IHOP has responded to a few tweets, like the one from THE Mr. Peanut, who naturally responded “PEANUTS!” But IHOP tweeted back, “We’re nut telling yet.”