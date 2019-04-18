Interest In Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” Is Soaring

Billy Ray Cyrus is featured on a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and apparently the tune has brought renewed interest in Cyrus’ iconic hit “Achy Breaky Heart.”

According to Nielsen, on-demand streams for “Heart” increased 181% in the week ending April 11th, with streams going from 280,000 to 787,000. And sales increased as well, with downloads jumping 92% in a week.

Of course, “Achy Breaky Heart” was one of Billy Ray’s biggest hits, spending five weeks at number one on the Hot Country Songs chart, and making it all the way up to number four on the Hot 100.