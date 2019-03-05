Irish Creme Coffee Is Back At Dunkin’ For St. Paddy’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is just a couple weeks away and in honor of the holiday, an old favorite is making a comeback at Dunkin’. After a long five years, Irish Creme-flavored coffees and espresso drinks are returning to the chain.

We can now enjoy lattes, espresso, and hot, iced, and frozen coffees with the flavor, this month, while supplies last. Some folks will even get to try the Irish Creme coffee for free on March 6th, when seven Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. become O’Dunkin’ for the day.

At each of those spots, the first 250 customers will get a free small hot or iced Irish Creme coffee or latte.