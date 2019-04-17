It’s Going To Be A Girl For Brett Young

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are expecting their first child, and now they’ve revealed that it’s going to be a baby girl.

The couple shared video of their gender reveal, with Taylor pitching a ball to her hubby, who hits it to reveal pink powder. Brett also shared video featuring the baby’s heartbeat.

Meanwhile, Brett is currently on Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More Tour,” and it wasn’t a hard decision for him to join Kelsea on the road. The two artists previously toured together as openers for Lady Antebelum, and Brett says, “It was one of the most fun summers of my life.” He adds, “I’m such a big fan of Kelsea, and not only her artistry but her songwriting and everything that she’s doing. And we’re excited to do it again.”