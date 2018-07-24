It's A Boy For Jana Kramer!!

Jana Kramer is having a boy. The singer and hubby Michael Caussinheld a gender reveal party over the weekend and shared that their bundle of joy on the way is going to be a boy.

“Genuine shock. We were convinced it was a girl,” she shared on Instagram next to a picture of a piñata spewing blue confetti, “but we are over the moon that it’s a BOY.”

She later told Us Weekly, “I was convinced it was a girl. Like, absolutely convinced with how sick I’ve been and the cravings I’ve had,” adding “I was like, ‘OK, I’m definitely having another girl.’ And I kind of secretly wanted a girl because I never had a sister, so I always wanted to know what that was like.”

The baby-to-be will be the second for the couple. Their daughter Jolie is two.