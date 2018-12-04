It's National Cookie Day!

Some food holidays just don’t grab our attention, but today (December 4th) is National Cookie Day and this is one worth celebrating. If you want to score a free cookie today, here’s where you can get one.

Great American Cookies - They’re treating guests to one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores. Only one freebie per customer, but no purchase is necessary.

Insomnia Cookies - Head to any of their 145 stores for a free traditional cookie today. The offer is good all day long today and on December 5th and 6th, they’ll be giving a free traditional cookie away with any delivery order.

Fields - Stop by a store today to enjoy a free cookie with any purchase. Choose from one of the new limited-time only gingerbread white chocolate cookies, classic chocolate chip cookies or any other flavor.

Penn Station East Coast Subs - They’re giving customers a free chocolate chunk cookie bite with any sandwich purchase today to celebrate National Cookie Day.

Schlotzsky’s - Customers who buy an entree will get a free small cookie for free today.