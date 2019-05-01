Jake Owen And Girlfriend Welcome New Daughter

May 1, 2019
Jake Owen performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2018

Congratulations to Jake Owen and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, who welcomed daughter Paris Hartley Owen on Monday (April 29th) in Nashville. Paris joins Jake's six-year-old daughter, Pearl, from his previous marriage.

Jake shared the news on Twitter writing, "It's a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019. #GodIsGreat"

So far, the couple have not shared pictures of baby Paris.

 

