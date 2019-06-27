Jake Owen Drops Cher Cover, Claps Back At Homophobic Commenter

Jake Owen just released a cover of Cher’s “Believe,” as a way of supporting his LGBTQ friends, co-workers and fans.

“Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbt community and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made,” he shared on Instagram. “I’m inspired by people loving people no matter who you are. I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from.”

Jake adds, “I googled ‘gayest’ songs of all time and the boys and I decided to put our country spin on Cher’s ‘Believe.’ Hope you dig.”

And while Jake got a lot of support regarding the release, not everyone was a fan. When one person wrote, “Suddenly I feel sick that I have tickets to your show here on Thursday night,” Jake was quick to respond.

“I’m sorry you feel sick that you have Tickets to my show Thursday night. Maybe it would do you good to come out, smile, laugh, sing a long with a bunch of strangers that are all going through what we call “life,” he wrote. “It’s really only you and few other ignorant people that make yourself look silly.”

He then added, “If you decide not to come, trust me... we will all be okay. We like to share our shows with people that are kind, and loving.”