Jake Owen Drops “Drink All Day”
March 18, 2019
Jake Owen recently revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album “Greetings From…Jake,” and now he’s released another track from the record.
The latest is the fun song “Drink All Day,” which gives off beach vibes, as is noted by the lyric video which features images of the islands and more.
“Greetings From…Jake” is set to drop March 29th.
Let’s party! Just dropped a new track from my upcoming album and can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Stream it now. Pre-order it now. And now that that’s all taken care of…who wants to #DrinkAllDay?! --