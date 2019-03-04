Jake Owen To Sing At Michael Ray & Carly Pearce’s Wedding

Jake Owen is happy to play in front of crowds of screaming fans, but he’s got a new gig coming up for a much smaller audience and he seems just as excied about it. The singer revealed on “The Bobby Bones Show” that he’s been asked to sing at Michael Ray and Carly Pearce’s upcoming wedding.

It seems Jake’s tune “Made For You,” is one of Michael and Carly’s favorite songs, so when Michael saw Jake at St. Jude’s 30th Country Cares Show he asked him if he’d be willing to perform it on their big day, and Jake was happy to say yes.

"I will 100 percent do it for them," Jake says. "They're great people, great artists, great singers...that song means a lot to them, and I think it means a lot to a lot of people."