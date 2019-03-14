Jake Owen To Take Time Off The Road This Summer To Welcome Baby

While most artists hit the road hard during the spring and summer, Jake Owen is planning to spend most of his time at home. Jake has a handful of fair and festival dates booked each month through September, and that's by design, as he tells us, "A lot of artists is gonna tell you, 'Man, we're gonna be out there just kickin' it this year, like whatever . . .' Not me! I'm not. I want to enjoy my life this year. I'm having a child, I'm putting out a record, we have momentum with these songs. I'm at a place in life where I feel really happy and blessed and I want to keep it that way. This will be the first year that I actually am able, thankfully, financially be able to take a little time off and enjoy the birth of my new daughter, which I didn't have that opportunity when Pearl was born."

Jake's new daughter with girlfriend Erica Hartlein is due in late spring or early summer.

He hosted an invitation-only album listening party in Nashville on Tuesday, March 12th, where Jake revealed the track list for his new project, called Greetings From . . . Jake. The 12-song album includes collaborations with Kid Rock and Lele Pons, and will be released on March 29th.

The album's second single,“Down To The Honkytonk,” is a Top 10 and climbing at country radio. It is also nominated for Single of the Year at next month's 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.