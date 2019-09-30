Jake Owen Tells His Grandparents' Love Story In New 'Homemade' Video

Jake Owen has released the new music video for his song, “Homemade." It shares the story of his grandparents and how they met in real life, capturing their love story in a time period of the past.

Jake said, “My grandparents story and how they met is truly the American love story. When I think about the love that people have had together, and I think about their story, there are plenty of songs that could be written about the love they share together."

"Homemade" is the latest single from Jake's current album, Greetings From . . . Jake. He tells us the song struck a very personal chord with him. "That's who I am. I mean, I didn't write that song but my mom makes the best sweet tea I've ever had and everything that I love in my life is homemade, and I can't believe that in a world of great songwriters that I've never heard a song before with the title 'Homemade.' It's like everything makes sense on this record for me."