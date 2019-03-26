Jana Kramer Drops New Song, Inspired By Husband’s Infidelity

Jana Kramer is set to release the new single “Beautiful Lies” on Friday, and she tells “People” the song was inspired by what she was going through back in 2016 when she and hubby Michael Caussin separated due to his infidelity.

“I just remember sitting in the studio and being like, ‘I want to try to explain the best way that I can how I felt in this moment when I found out about everything,'” she shares. “In that moment, I didn’t want to believe that it was true and so instead I wished I would’ve been told some beautiful lies to cover up what was going on”

And it sounds like fans can expect to hear more complete honesty coming from Jana. She notes, “With the songs I’m going to release later this year, I want to tell the story from the break to healing," adding, “To be able to release these songs this year and to show the growth is the cherry on top. It just fills my heart knowing how hard we’ve worked and how far we’ve come.”