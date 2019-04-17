Jana Kramer Has Issues With Hiring A New Nanny

Jana Kramer revealed on her “Whine Down” podcast that she and hubby Mike Caussin are looking for a new nanny, and she’s shocked at how some applicants are treating hiring sites like a dating app.

“I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the female is hiring?" Jana said. "The wives are hiring, I don't see a guy going on Care.com and going through the nannies. Maybe they do, and that's awesome, but I personally am doing it."

She adds, “I'm laughing because this one photo was like, 'Hi, I'm 22 years old and I have perky boobs.’ Like, don't post the perky boob photo. You're not gonna be hired. I'm not hiring you."

Jana insists her issues have nothing to do with her not trusting her hubby, who did seek treatment for sex addiction, although she does suggest women who hire sexy nannies may have themselves to blame if something ever happens. She notes, "I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she's kinda hot.' You know what I mean?”