Jana Kramer Has A No Phones Policy At Dinner

While Jana Kramer certainly has a busy career, she still finds ways to connect with her kids, three-year-old Jolie and six-month-old Jace, and that means giving them her complete attention come dinnertime.

“[A] huge thing for me is absolutely no phones at the dinner table. I want us all talking and eating together,” she tells “People.” “When I’m home and I’m off work, the phone is not around.”

She adds, “If work does come up, I’ll go in the [other] room, but primarily, everyone knows that past a certain time, I won’t work because that is my time to be with my kids.”