Jana Kramer Welcomes Son
November 30, 2018
Jana Kramer is a mom again. The singer and hubby Michael Caussin welcomed son Jace, announcing the news on Instagram.
"Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin," she wrote. "Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family."
This is the couple’s second child. Their daughter Jolie is almost three.
