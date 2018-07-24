Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Conceived Via IVF Again

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, was pretty up front about the fact that they conceived their first child together, seven-month-old son Memphis, through in vitro fertilization, and according the Jason, the same holds true for baby #2. He told People, “It was definitely something we had planned . . . We did IVF with our son, so we had to do that again with this one. We knew what was going on.” Of course, Jason and Brittany already know the sex of the baby but are keeping that to themselves for now.

Jason returned to his home state of Georgia on Saturday (July 21st) where he hosted a sold-out crowd of 37,935 fans during his High Noon Neon tour stop at the Atlanta Braves' new SunTrust Park stadium. The evening included a performance by Hootie & the Blowfish along with Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs.

Jason said, "Playing SunTrust was one of those nights I'll never forget. So many friends, family and fans were out in the sea of people and I could feel that energy the minute we got on stage. Hootie & the Blowfish, Luke and Lauren definitely set the night off right, and if we could have kept playing all night, I think we would have.”