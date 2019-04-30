Jason Aldean To Be The Last Country Artist To Play Texas’ Globe Life Park

Jason Aldean has added a new date to his 2019 Ride All Night Tour. The singer will headline Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on October 11th, making him the final country act to perform at the ballpark.

"We’ve shut a few places down in our time, but never a stadium,” Jason shares. “But seriously, being the last Country concert ever is pretty cool and I know we’ll be sure that it’s an unforgettable night."

Tickets for the show, featuring special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver, go on sale May 10th at 10 am.

Jason closed out the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California this weekend and took some time out of his set to pay tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Jason, who was on stage when the shooting began in Las Vegas, addressed his fans at Stagecoach, noting, “Last time I saw some of you guys, we got a little cut off,” which silenced the crowd. He then started playing “When She Says Baby.”